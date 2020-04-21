App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.

"COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread," said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:57 pm

