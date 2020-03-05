App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:05 AM IST

Global Health Security Index: 10 countries that are best and worst prepared to tackle epidemics

Here is the index score of a few countries which are mostly, more and least prepared for epidemics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The rapid spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 is sparking a global alarm as more than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected by the virus so far. Global Health Security Index released its ranking of global health security across 195 countries. Analysed on the basis of whether countries have proper tools to deal with serious disease outbreaks it is scored on the scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is the highest level of preparation. As the world is grappling with the novel coronavirus outbreak and preparing their heath emergency preparedness, here is the index score of a few countries which are mostly, more and least prepared for epidemics. (Image: PTI)
The rapid spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 is sparking a global alarm as more than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected by the virus so far. As nations across the words are reviewing their health emergency preparedness, Global Health Security Index released its ranking of global health security across 195 countries. Assessed on the basis of whether countries have proper tools to deal with serious disease outbreaks, it is scored on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is the highest level of preparation. As the world is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak, here is the index score of a few countries which are mostly, more and least prepared for epidemics. (Image: PTI)

Rank 1| Most prepared| The United States | Index score: 83.5 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2| Most prepared| The United Kingdom | Index score: 77.9 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3| Most prepared| The Netherlands | Index score: 75.6 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4| Most prepared| Australia | Index score: 75.5 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 51| More prepared| China | Index score: 48.2 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 57| More prepared| India | Index score: 46.5 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 192| Least prepared| Sao Tome and Principe | Index score: 17.7 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 193| Least prepared | North Korea | Index score: 17.5 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 194| Least prepared | Somalia | Index score: 16.6 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 195| Least prepared | Equatorial Guinea | Index score: 16.2 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:05 am

