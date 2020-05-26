Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says

A global campaign to fund the development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.



Great result, reaching 1st milestone of #GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by @EU_Commission. Since 4 May, govs, institutions, foundations & individuals have donated €9.5 billion to fight #coronavirus. A world living up to solidarity! Stay tuned, more will follow on Thursday.

— Ursula von der Leyen #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@vonderleyen) May 26, 2020

"Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by EU Commission," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned, raised $8 billion from global leaders and other institutions on May 4, when it was launched.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.



