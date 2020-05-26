App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion, EU says

The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned, raised $8 billion from global leaders and other institutions on May 4, when it was launched.

Reuters

A global campaign to fund the development of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has so far raised 9.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Great result, reaching 1st milestone of GlobalResponse pledging marathon led by EU Commission," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.


The pledging campaign, which the United States shunned, raised $8 billion from global leaders and other institutions on May 4, when it was launched.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Close
First Published on May 26, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #European Commission #European Union #Health #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.