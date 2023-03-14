 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global financial stocks lose $465 billion on SVB impact worry

Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Losses widened early Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index dropping as much as 2.7% to the lowest since Nov. 29.

Global financial stocks have lost $465 billion in market value so far as investors cut exposure to lenders from New York to Japan in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

Losses widened early Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index dropping as much as 2.7% to the lowest since Nov. 29. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. slid as much as 8.3% in Japan, while South Korea’s Hana Financial Group Inc. fell 4.7% and Australia’s ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. lost 2.8%.

The declines came after US peers tumbled, with investors questioning whether a government rescue plan for the banking system will prevent more fallout from SVB’s demise. Asian lenders have been seen as more insulated from direct risk.