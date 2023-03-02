 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global energy-related CO2 emissions edged up to record high in 2022: IEA

Mar 02, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Deep cuts in emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, will be needed over the coming years if targets to limit a global rise in temperatures and prevent runaway climate change are to be met, scientists have said.

Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high last year, although more clean technology such as solar power and electric vehicles helped limit the impact of increased coal and oil use, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"We still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the worlds climate targets," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a release alongside the report.

The report by the Paris-based watchdog comes just weeks after major fossil fuel producers such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell reported record profits, with BP also rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce emissions.