Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Global energy demand seen growing 33% to 2040: OPEC

Barkindo was speaking at an event organised by the Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global energy demand is expected to grow by 33 percent to 2040, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammad Barkindo, said during an event in Madrid on Tuesday.

Barkindo was speaking at an event organised by the Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa.

Oil would continue to have a predominant role in the energy mix for the foreseeable future, Barkindo said during a question and answer session.
tags #OPEC #World News

