Global economy seeing sharper V recovery, raising case for inflation: Morgan Stanley

The global economy is likely to recover to pre-pandemic levels by early next quarter, about three months earlier than previously expected, economists at Morgan Stanley said.

"The evidence indicates that the virus/economy equation has shifted decisively from the early days of the outbreak," they said in a note to clients, saying that the recovery has continued to gather momentum as countries get better at managing the virus.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The US economy could reach its pre-COVID 19 levels by the second quarter of next year, while the entire developed markets could reach that level by the third quarter of next year, they said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Coupled with unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary support and possible disruptions to trade, the prospective recovery is likely to be accompanied by stronger inflation, they said.