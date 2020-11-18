Global daily coronavirus deaths cross record of 10,733 single-day deaths

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the virus's global epicenter the United States entered winter.

The previous record of global daily deaths was 10,733, registered on November 4, according to the Reuters tally.

The United States, the worst-affected country worldwide, has reported about 11.38 million infections and 248,574 deaths since the pandemic started, the tally showed.

The United States leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every 12 deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Brazil, with 166,699 coronavirus deaths, followed by India with 130,993 are the only two other countries who have reported more than 100,000 deaths since the first coronavirus-related death was reported in Wuhan, China this January.

In Europe, which accounts for almost a quarter of the 1.3 million deaths, Britain has reported the highest number of deaths in the region.

Britain is also the only European nation to report more than 50,000 fatalities, followed by Italy with 46,464 fatalities and France with 46,273, according to the Reuters tally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was asked to self-isolate himself on Sunday after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative on Tuesday.

France, which became the first European county to cross 2 million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, has got some respite from the virus in the past few days as it reported its one-month low daily cases numbers on Monday.

Already facing the prospect of a wave of job losses and business failures, governments across the region have been forced to order control measures including local curfews, closing non-essential shops and restricting movement.

In United States, many state governors in the past week have put back restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

Several state officials also have urged citizens to exercise caution around the Thanksgiving holiday and not travel or socialize with extended family for the traditional indoor feast.