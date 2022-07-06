English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Global corporate debt to drop amid higher funding costs, study finds

    Indebtedness is expected to decline by $270 billion in the coming year as companies take a more conservative stance due to higher interest rates and an economic slowdown, according to the corporate debt index by investment firm Janus Henderson. It was based on the companies' annual balance sheets as of June 1.

    Reuters
    July 06, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Global corporate net debt has fallen by 1.9% to $8.15 trillion in the past year as higher borrowing costs reduce appetite for new financing and strong cash flows from years of accommodative monetary conditions help companies repay existing debt, a study of 900 top firms released on Wednesday showed.

    Indebtedness is expected to decline by $270 billion in the coming year as companies take a more conservative stance due to higher interest rates and an economic slowdown, according to the corporate debt index by investment firm Janus Henderson. It was based on the companies' annual balance sheets as of June 1.

    "Economic growth may slow or go into reverse, but companies are starting from a very profitable position," said Seth Meyer, fixed income portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

    While the trend globally was to trim borrowings, U.S. companies' net debt rose by 0.5% in the past year, the study found.

    "A preference for using debt as a larger part of the finance mix means just one in six U.S. companies has net cash on its balance sheet, compared to almost one in three elsewhere in the world," Janus Henderson said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Policymakers around the world have injected trillions of dollars into the global economy to stem the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with national economies rebounding and inflation soaring, central bankers have started to reverse their stimulus measures, which has raised the risk of a sharp economic slowdown.

    "Companies will weather the downturn and use cash flow to reduce borrowings further," Meyer said.

    Some borrowers in the corporate bond market have opted to redeem their debt instead of selling new paper at higher costs, bringing the face value of listed bonds down by $115 billion since May 2021, Janus Henderson said.

    The decline in global corporate debt, the first since at least 2014/2015, was heavily influenced by the energy sector, as high prices led oil and gas firms to cut their borrowings by $155 billion on a constant-currency basis, the study found.
    Reuters
    Tags: #debt #Global Corporate #World News
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 10:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.