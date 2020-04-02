Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000: Johns Hopkins University

Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain.
Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
First Published on Apr 2, 2020 10:24 pm