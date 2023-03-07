 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global commercial aviation industry sees slightly higher accident count in 2022: IATA

Mar 07, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the fatal accident rate in the global commercial aviation industry improved to 0.16 per million sectors last year compared to 0.27 per million sectors in 2021.

The commercial aviation industry suffered 39 total accidents in 2022, an increase from 29 in 2021.(Representative Image)

The accident rate in the global commercial aviation industry rose to 1.21 or one accident for every 8,26,088 flights last year, as the number of accidents increased to 39 during the period, according to IATA.

In a detailed report released on Tuesday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that however, the fatal accident rate in the global commercial aviation industry improved to 0.16 per million sectors last year compared to 0.27 per million sectors in 2021.

The commercial aviation industry suffered 39 total accidents in 2022, an increase from 29 in 2021.

"The all accident rate rose from 1.13 per million sectors in 2021 to 1.21 in 2022. Overall, there was one accident for every 8,26,088 flights. This means that a person taking one flight every day, would need to fly for 2,263 years before experiencing an accident," it said.