App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

"This is a rate of decline never seen in the history of IATA's traffic series, which dates back to 1990," said a press release by the organisation that has around 300 airlines as its members.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Global air passenger traffic plunged by 94.3 percent in April this year as compared to the same month a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic virtually shut down air travel across the world, said global airlines body IATA on Wednesday.

"This is a rate of decline never seen in the history of IATA's traffic series, which dates back to 1990," said a press release by the organisation that has around 300 airlines as its members.

"Passenger demand in April (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs), plunged 94.3 percent compared to April 2019, as the COVID-19-related travel restrictions virtually shut down domestic and international air travel," stated the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Close

The RPK for a flight is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers in the plane to the total distance travelled by it.

related news

“April was a disaster for aviation as air travel almost entirely stopped. But April may also represent the nadir of the crisis. Flight numbers are increasing. Countries are beginning to lift mobility restrictions," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"And business confidence is showing improvement in key markets such as China, Germany, and the US. These are positive signs as we start to rebuild the industry from a stand-still. The initial green shoots will take time — possibly years — to mature,” he added.

India suspended all scheduled passenger flight operations on March 25. On May 25, the country resumed domestic passenger flight services. However, international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #air passenger traffic #Alexandre de Juniac #aviation industry #Business #coronavirus #Economy #IATA #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

Undertake ENT operations for COVID-19 patients only in emergency cases: Health Ministry

Undertake ENT operations for COVID-19 patients only in emergency cases: Health Ministry

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.