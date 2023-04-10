 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Gilded carriage, historic jewels, new emoji to feature in King Charles III's Coronation

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

It marks a 70-year gap since this royal tradition was last seen in action for the late Queen in 1953

The 74-year-old monarch, who succeeded to the British throne after the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, will be formally crowned at a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

A gilded air-conditioned horse-drawn carriage, a series of historic crown jewels and a brand-new emoji for social media to give a modern touch are among the details released by Buckingham Palace in London on Monday for the grand Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla next month.

The 74-year-old monarch, who succeeded to the British throne after the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, will be formally crowned at a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

It marks a 70-year gap since this royal tradition was last seen in action for the late Queen in 1953 and next month's ceremony will include many of the same elements but also add modern-day touches chosen by Charles.

"On the morning of the 6th May, Their Majesties will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King's Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach," the palace said.