Germany's defence minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

Associated Press
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Christine Lambrecht, Minister of Defense, rides in a tank during her visit to the Tank Training Brigade 9 in Munster, Germany, Feb. 7, 2022. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns. She has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to dismiss her, said a statement from the minister on Monday. (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP, File)

Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Christine Lambrecht said in a statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.

“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.

There was no immediate word on a possible replacement.

The 57-year-old has been defense minister since Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Critics have long portrayed her as out of her depth but Scholz stood by her, describing her last month as “a first-class defense minister.” Pressure on her mounted recently after an ill-judged New Year’s video message.

Lambrecht’s resignation comes at a sensitive moment, as Scholz faces mounting pressure to make another significant step forward in German military aid to Ukraine by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Earlier this month, Germany agreed to provide 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and a Patriot air defense missile battery to Kyiv.