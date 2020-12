Germany's CureVac enrols first participant in pivotal study of COVID-19 vaccine

Source: Reuters

Germany's CureVac announced on Monday that it has enrolled the first participant in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trial will assess the safety and efficacy in adults and is expected to include more than 35,000 participants in Europe and Latin America, it added in a statement.

