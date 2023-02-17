 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Germany’s biggest airports hit by staff walkouts over pay

Feb 17, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Security and other ground crew in Frankfurt and Munich staged one-day walkouts early Friday, leading to 1,300 flight cancellations for national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Ground staff at Germany’s biggest airports headed out on strike over pay — the latest in a string of major disruptions to air travel in Europe’s biggest economy.

The renewed travel snags come just days after the airline’s global fleet was temporarily grounded when construction workers in Frankfurt severed a communications cable.

The protests are driven by the soaring cost of living after Russia’s war in Ukraine caused energy prices and inflation to jump. They risk complicating travel plans for delegates attending the Munich Security Conference — a major annual gathering of defense and foreign policymakers.