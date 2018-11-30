App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Germany's Angela Merkel to miss G20 summit opening after aircraft woes

Merkel and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will resume their travel to Buenos Aires early on November 30.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will miss the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina after what she called a "serious malfunction" forced her government plane to make an unscheduled but safe landing.

Merkel and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will resume their travel to Buenos Aires early on November 30, but the long flight time means they will arrive after world leaders start their discussions.

The government's Airbus A340 aircraft carrying Merkel and her delegation to the Group of 20 summit of industrialised nations turned around after technical problems surfaced an hour into the 15-hour flight, and landed safely at the Cologne-Bonn airport.

"It was a serious malfunction," Merkel told reporters hours later, after the delegation was brought to a hotel in Bonn. "Luckily, we had an excellent crew and the most experienced pilot of the special air mission wing."

related news

The airplane captain told passengers he had decided to land after the "malfunction of several electronic systems", but said there had been no security risk.

Merkel and other passengers initially remained on board the aircraft, called "Konrad Adenauer", as mechanics inspected its brakes and several fire engines waited nearby, according to a Reuters reporter on board.

Der Spiegel magazine said the entire communication system malfunctioned, constituting a serious emergency, with the crew forced to plan the landing using an on-board satellite phone.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen was informed about the incident immediately, and tried for hours to organise an alternate aircraft to carry Merkel and her entourage.

The German military blog Augengeradeaus reported that the plane's transponder was transmitting the code 7600 which refers to a radio malfunction.

Later, the delegation travelled by bus to a hotel in Bonn. Delegation sources said a different government plane would fly Merkel and Scholz to Madrid, where they would switch to a commercial carrier for the final leg of the trip.

The delay will complicate Merkel's schedule at a meeting where the G20 members expect to face difficult negotiations on myriad issues.

Merkel, who had planned bilateral meetings with the presidents of the United States, China, Russia and India, was unlikely to arrive in Buenos Aires until Friday evening, German government sources said. It was not immediately clear which bilateral meetings would have to be rescheduled.

Scholz was grounded on the same A340 aircraft last month after an International Monetary Fund meeting in Indonesia, according to German media reports. They said the issue involved damage caused by rodents.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.