Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Germany welcomes talks with US on trade despite differences

Citing national security grounds, Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico on June 1, and Trump is threatening to extend them to EU cars and car parts.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

It is good that the United States and Europe are maintaining dialogue despite their differences, a German government spokeswoman said on Monday ahead of a meeting of US President Donald Trump with the president of the European Commission.

Citing national security grounds, Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico on June 1, and Trump is threatening to extend them to EU cars and car parts.

A spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry said: "We want to avoid a spiral of tariffs."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will discuss trade with Trump at a meeting on Wednesday.
