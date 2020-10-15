Germany pulls ‘provocative’ ad for showing middle finger to people not wearing masks

After a storm of protests, Berlin pulled an advertisement on October 14 for being provocative. The advertisement featured an elderly woman wearing a face mask showing her middle finger to those who roaming around without mask – a rule that has been globally mandated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The advertisement titled, “We Stick To The Corona Rules” was launched on October 13, but drew immense flak on social media, with netizens claiming the image was “divisive”.

The controversial image, which featured an elderly woman wearing a floral mask and giving onlookers 'the finger', was captioned: “The wagging finger for anyone without a mask.”

Christian Taenzler, spokesman, Visit Berlin organisation, said the ad promotes a 'provocative image'.

Meanwhile, Marcel Luthe, a member of the Berlin senate, said he had lodged a complaint with the police about the ad stating it incited hatred against those who cannot wear a mask, such as kids and persons with health issues.

With agency inputs