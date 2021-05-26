MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Germany pulls out of track cycling championships in Belarus

Raman Pratasevich was arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk on Sunday – an incident that drew swift condemnation from EU leaders.

Associated Press
May 26, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Aviation leaders reacted with shock after Belarus scrambled a fighter and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair jet to land, before detaining an opposition-minded journalist who had been on board.

Aviation leaders reacted with shock after Belarus scrambled a fighter and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair jet to land, before detaining an opposition-minded journalist who had been on board.


Germany’s national track cycling team will not compete at next month’s Elite Track European Championships in Belarus in response to what the West has called a state-sponsored hijacking involving an opposition journalist.


Raman Pratasevich was arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk on Sunday – an incident that drew swift condemnation from EU leaders.


The German Cycling Association said Tuesday it had contacted the European Cycling Union (UEC) “and made it clear that the German national track cycling team’s participation in the European Championships is not possible after the events of the weekend, and (that it) pushed for an alternative solution.”

The UEC said it was “carefully monitoring the situation” and will decide on a course of action regarding the championships, scheduled June 23-27 in Minsk, at its management board meeting on Thursday.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Belarus #Germany #World News
first published: May 26, 2021 08:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.