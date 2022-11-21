 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Germany offers Poland Patriot missiles to defend airspace

Associated Press
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Germany has offered Eurofighters and Patriot defence systems to Poland to help it defend its airspace, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told German newspapers in comments published Monday.

"We have to position ourselves in the alliance even better in terms of air defense, and that that goes particularly for Poland, Slovakia and the Baltic countries," she told the Rheinische Post and General-Anzeiger newspapers.

Lambrecht said Germany is present with these air defence weapons in Slovakia already and wants to extend that through 2023 or even beyond.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he received Germany's offer of additional Patriot missiles "with satisfaction" and will have them deployed close to the border with Ukraine.

He tweeted that during a phone conversation Monday with the German side, he will suggest the location for the Patriot missile reinforcement. Poland already has a deployment of U.S. Patriot missiles.

On Tuesday, two Poles were killed when a missile hit a grain depot in the village of Przewodow, just 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the border with Ukraine, which came under heavy Russian missile barrage that day.