Germany names new defence minister, faces pressure to send tanks to Ukraine

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

Germany's government named Boris Pistorius as defence minister on Tuesday at a time of mounting pressure on Berlin from Western allies to allow Ukraine to use German-made tanks in the war with Russia.

Following several missteps, Christine Lambrecht resigned as defence minister on Monday, ahead of a conference on Friday at the U.S. military base in Ramstein on Western plans to provide Kyiv with more arms.

Until now, Germany has been cautious about approving the despatch of heavy Leopard tanks due to worries that such a move could be seen as an escalation of the war. Other countries with such tanks also need Berlin's approval before they can be passed on to another country.

"There are important decisions to be made in the short term, in particular the urgent question of how we continue to support Ukraine in its right to self-defence," Economy Minister Robert Habeck, of the Greens party, said in a statement.

"Germany bears a responsibility here and has major tasks to accomplish," he said.

The new defence minister is expected to host his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in Berlin on Thursday.