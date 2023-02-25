 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Germany, India to boost cooperation in renewables, defence

Bloomberg
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

The two sides also agreed to step up cooperation on green hydrogen “to achieve a socially just, economically sustainable secure and affordable energy supply,” according to a joint statement after the meeting.

PM Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their joint press statement after a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Feb 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Germany and India agreed to partner on technology to make a transition to renewable energy easier, and deepen defense cooperation and trade during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s first visit to the South Asian nation as leader.

“We want to further strengthen trade ties between the European Union and India,” Scholz said in New Delhi after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chancellor said he would personally make an effort to expedite a trade agreement.

The two sides also agreed to step up cooperation on green hydrogen “to achieve a socially just, economically sustainable secure and affordable energy supply,” according to a joint statement after the meeting.

Scholz and Modi also discussed the war in Ukraine and its associated impact of food and fertilizer shortages. Europe and its allies are trying to isolate and punish Russia for its aggression in Ukraine and want India pivot away from Moscow as the war enters its second year. India buys large amounts of discounted Russian oil and also depends on Moscow for military hardware.