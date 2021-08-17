MARKET NEWS

English
Germany halts development aid for Afghanistan: Development Minister Gerd Mueller

The Development Minister said that they are working at pace to evacuate from Afghanistan, those local development officials and NGO workers who want to leave.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

Germany has halted development aid for Afghanistan, the minister responsible said on Tuesday, after the Taliban swept back into power.

"State cooperation on development is suspended for the time being," Development Minister Gerd Mueller said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper. "We are working at pace to evacuate from Afghanistan, those local development officials and NGO workers who want to leave."

ALSO READ: Afghan central bank chief Ajmal Ahmady flees Kabul, blaming President Ashraf Ghani for chaos

Catch all live action on Afghanistan's status here.
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #Gerd Mueller #Germany #Taliban
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:42 pm

