 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Reichsbuerger, who do not recognise the legitimacy of modern Germany, insisting the far larger "Deutsche Reich" still existed despite the Nazis' defeat in World War Two.

Germany on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that prosecutors said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.

Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Reichsbuerger, who do not recognise the legitimacy of modern Germany, insisting the far larger "Deutsche Reich" still existed despite the Nazis' defeat in World War Two.

The plot envisaged a former member of a German royal family, identified as Heinrich XIII P. R. under Germany's privacy law, as the leader in a future state while another suspect, Ruediger v. P., was the head of the military arm, the prosecutors' office said.

It said Heinrich, who uses the title prince and comes from the royal House of Reuss, which had ruled over parts of eastern Germany, had reached out to representatives of Russia, whom the group saw as its central contact for establishing its new order. It said there was no evidence the representatives had reacted positively to the request.

Russia's embassy in Germany was quoted by RIA news agency as saying Russian diplomatic and consular institutions in Germany do not maintain contacts with representatives of terrorist groups and other illegal groups.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the government would respond with the full force of the law against such endeavours against the state and said further investigations would reveal how far the group's coup plans had progressed.