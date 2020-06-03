App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

German retailers, landlords agree guidelines to cut rent

Sanktjohanser told journalists shopper traffic and sales were still much lower than usual for non-food retailers, warning that a third of them might be forced to give up.

Reuters

Associations of German retailers and their landlords announced guidelines on Wednesday to encourage a 50 percent cut in rent payments during the time stores were forced to close due to the coronavirus and a lesser reduction for the next three months.

The national retailers association (HDE) and the German Property Federation (ZIA) said they agreed the guidelines because many retailers might not survive if landlords enforced rental contracts without taking account of the crisis.

"Retailers and the real estate industry have a common interest in the future of city centres," HDE president Josef Sanktjohanser said in a statement, adding that quick relief was needed rather than long court battles to enforce contracts.

Close

Sanktjohanser told journalists shopper traffic and sales were still much lower than usual for non-food retailers, warning that a third of them might be forced to give up.

related news

Most non-food stores were closed in Germany from mid March until late April and have been gradually reopening in May.

ZIA President Andreas Mattner encouraged retailers and their landlords to talk to each other to reach agreements to help the sector get back on its feet.

"We both have an interest in eliminating existing legal uncertainties in the short term, amicably and out of court," he said.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Germany #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Sitaram Yechury calls for pan-India protest on June 16 against migrant workers' crisis

Sitaram Yechury calls for pan-India protest on June 16 against migrant workers' crisis

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus impact | IITs to grade students based on past results, hold viva on video calls

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.