App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

German industrial orders plunge most in nearly 1-1/2 years

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 4.0 percent after an increase of 2.6 percent the previous month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

German industrial orders plunged by more than expected in June, posting the steepest monthly drop in nearly a year and a half, data showed on Monday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy could shift into a lower gear in the coming months.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 4.0 percent after an increase of 2.6 percent the previous month.

This was the biggest fall in German industrial orders since January 2017. The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 0.4 percent decrease.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Germany #World News

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.