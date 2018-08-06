German industrial orders plunge most in nearly 1-1/2 years

German industrial orders plunged by more than expected in June, posting the steepest monthly drop in nearly a year and a half, data showed on Monday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy could shift into a lower gear in the coming months.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 4.0 percent after an increase of 2.6 percent the previous month.

This was the biggest fall in German industrial orders since January 2017. The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 0.4 percent decrease.