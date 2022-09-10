English
    German foreign minister says no let up in support for Ukraine

    "We will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary," Baerbock said in a statement, adding that German support would include arms, as well humanitarian and financial aid.

    September 10, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin’s support for Ukraine would not let up in the face of reduced Russian energy supplies as she arrived on Saturday for her second visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

    In May, Baerbock became the first member of the German government to visit Kyiv since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation".
