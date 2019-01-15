App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 05:05 PM IST

German economy carries modest growth momentum into 2019

German exports to China grew by nearly 10 percent from January to November in 2018 on the year while exports to Britain fell by 3.6 percent in the same period.

The German economy had a slightly positive statistical overhang at the end of 2018, meaning that it is carrying modest growth momentum into 2019, the statistics office said on January 15.

German exports to China grew by nearly 10 percent from January to November in 2018 on the year while exports to Britain fell by 3.6 percent in the same period, the office said.

"The overall impact of Brexit on German economic growth is impossible to quantify," an official of the statistics office said during a news conference in Berlin.
