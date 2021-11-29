MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsWorld

German doctor administers illegal homemade COVID vaccine on dozens; faces criminal charges

The officials seized the liquids, syringes and lists recording who had already been vaccinated that day, as well as the personal data of those present.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Representative image

German police had to close down an unauthorized event billing itself as a vaccination center after many took vaccine developed without any official recognition.

The jab, which was developed without any official recognition, was being administered as a vaccination drive at Lübeck airport in the north of Germany, German public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk reported.

Winfried Stöcker, a doctor and owner of Lübeck airport, came to fame in Germany in March after being interviewed by the magazine Der Spiegel about his homemade vaccine.

According to the news report around 50 individuals might have received this illegal shot, while over 200 more people were in line when the authorities showed up.

Medical experts argued that the entrepreneur-slash-physician had skipped several safety steps and failed to provide information to regulatory bodies.

The doctor first tested the jab on himself and some 100 volunteers. He then claimed that his vaccine was 97 percent effective and could be reproduced in large quantities was met with criminal charges, the report added.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.