MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

German conservative candidate makes voting blunder on election day

The election commissioner said that Laschet's vote would not be disqualified because he had voted for his own party, as expected.

Reuters
September 26, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST

Germany's conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet was ridiculed on social media for a misstep on election day on Sunday, capping a campaign marred by embarrassing gaffes that hurt his popularity.

Under German voting rules, voters must keep their choice confidential until they have left the polling station. But when casting his vote in his home constituency of Aachen, Laschet folded his ballot the wrong way, revealing which party he had voted for before dropping it in the box.

The election commissioner said that Laschet's vote would not be disqualified because he had voted for his own party, as expected.

"This does not constitute influencing of the vote," the commissioner said on Twitter.

It was no surprise that Laschet had cast both votes for his Christian Democrats (CDU) under an election system that allows voters to cast one vote for a representative in the country's 299 districts and one for the party they want in parliament.

Close

Related stories

A spokesman for Laschet did not immediately reply to an emailed request seeking comment.

The blunder prompted calls for his vote to be disqualified as well as ridicule in national newspapers and on social media.

The RND group of newspapers wrote on its website that "every school kid in Germany knows that voting should be universal, free, direct, equal and confidential."

A Twitter user named Sven said: "Please go vote today. And don't fold your ballots as stupidly as Laschet, many thanks."

Laschet's hopes to succeed Angela Merkel as conservative chancellor have been dimmed as he failed to convince voters he has what it takes to step into her shoes after 16 years.

In July, he was filmed laughing during a visit to a town devastated by Germany's deadliest flooding in more than half a century.

His CDU/CSU conservative bloc are trailing the Social Democrats by a narrow margin, leaving him with a slim chance of clinching victory.
Reuters
Tags: #Armin Laschet #Germany #Germany election #World News
first published: Sep 26, 2021 07:59 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.