you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

George Floyd's death: Satya Nadella joins Sundar Pichai in registering protest against racism, violence in the US

Nadella's remarks come in the wake of the custodial death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There is no place for hate and racism in the society, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said, asserting that empathy and shared understanding are a start, but more needs to be done.

Nadella's remarks come in the wake of the custodial death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

"There is no place for hate and racism in our society. Empathy and shared understanding are a start, but we must do more," Nadella said in a tweet on Monday.

Close

"I stand with the Black and African American community and we are committed to building on this work in our company and in our communities,” Nadella said.

related news

A day earlier, Google CEO Sunder Pichai expressed solidarity with the African-American community.

"Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don't have a voice," Pichai wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said “we stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it."

Nadella's Microsoft also said they will be using the platform to amplify voices from the Black and African American community at the company.

Violent protests have engulfed at least 140 cities across the US in the days following the death of Floyd.

The white police officer has been fired, and on Friday was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:25 am

tags #George Floyd #Microsoft #racism #Satya Nadella #world

