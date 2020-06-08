George Floyd's death | Minneapolis police department to be dismantled amid protests

After protests over George Floyd's death, The Minneapolis Department in the United States will be dismantled, the city's council said on June 7.



BREAKING: Minneapolis City Council members have announced their intent to disband the Minneapolis Police Department and invest in community-led public safety.

— ACLU of Minnesota (@ACLUMN) June 7, 2020

The Minneapolis City Council said they will "invest in community-led public safety".

Floyd, a 46 year-old African-American man, died while in Minneapolis police custody.

Also read: In-Depth | This is America: The murder of George Floyd and how it sparked debate on racial identity in the US, again

"It is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe," Lisa Bender, the council president, said. "Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period."

Community activists have criticised the Minneapolis department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change. The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the department last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday in a stipulated agreement in which the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints.

Disbanding an entire department has happened before. In 2012, with crime rampant in Camden, New Jersey, the city disbanded its police department and replaced it with a new force that covered Camden County. Compton, California, took the same step in 2000, shifting its policing to Los Angeles County.

(With inputs from AP)