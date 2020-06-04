App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

George Floyd was infected with COVID-19, autopsy reveals

The official cause of death, according to the full 20-page report made public on Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, was cardiopulmonary arrest while Floyd was being restrained by police taking him into custody on May 25.

Reuters

George Floyd, whose fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stirred a global outcry over racial bias by US law enforcement, tested positive for the coronavirus, his autopsy showed, but the infection was not listed as a factor in his death.

The official cause of death, according to the full 20-page report made public on Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, was cardiopulmonary arrest while Floyd was being restrained by police taking him into custody on May 25.

The coroner ruled the manner of death to be a homicide. Four police officers since fired from their jobs for their role in the incident, which was captured on a bystander's cellphone video, are being held on criminal charges, one of them accused of murder.

Close

The video showed that officer using his knee to press Floyd's neck into the street for nearly nine minutes while the 46-year-old victim gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, "please, I can't breathe." Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

related news

The video immediately went viral on the internet, igniting nine days of nationwide protest and civil strife. Demonstrators have also taken to the streets overseas, from Germany to New Zealand.

The autopsy, in listing cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of Floyd's death, also cited "complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

The report listed several additional factors as "significant conditions" contributing to Floyd's death, including heart disease, high blood pressure and intoxication from the powerful opioid fentanyl, as well as recent methamphetamine use.

The report further noted that a nasal swab sample collected from Floyd's body came back positive for COVID-19, and that Floyd had also tested positive on April 3, nearly eight weeks before his death.

The county's chief medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, concluded that the post mortem test result "most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent ... positivity from previous infection." There was no indication in the autopsy report that coronavirus played any role in Floyd's death.

Dr. Michael Baden, one of two medical examiners who conducted a private autopsy for Floyd's family, told the New York Times that county officials never told him, or the funeral director, that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #George Floyd #Protest #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis

India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis

In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.