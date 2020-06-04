App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in April

The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released on June 3 and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19. The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The county's earlier summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.” The full report's footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:11 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #World News

