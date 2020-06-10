George Floyd killing: What is racism? Merriam-Webster dictionary to revise definition after 22-year-old points out inadequacy

The killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 has led to protests across the globe demanding equal opportunity and standard of life for black people.

The unfortunate episode has also reignited the debate around racism and how it seeds and grows, manifesting differently in different demographies.

While netizens engage in the battle of hashtags — #BlackLivesMatter vs AllLivesMatter — on social media, a 22-year-old decided to bring about change differently.

Kennedy Mitchum, who recently graduated from Drake University in Iowa, went a few steps ahead and emailed Merriam-Webster to tell the dictionary publisher that their definition of racism was inadequate.

She lives in Florissant, Missouri, a few miles away from Ferguson, where protests against the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 had intensified the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Having been a part of many conversations on racism and injustice, she said people used to often point out the 'dictionary meaning' to her in order to prove that they are not racists.

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of racism is: “A belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities, and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

Mitchum told CNN, "I kept having to tell them that definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world."

"The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice, it's the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of black Americans," she added.

After writing a few mails, editor Alex Chambers agreed to revising the definition of racism in the Merriam Webster dictionary.

In her mail, Mitchum had reportedly asserted that the definition should include the fact that there is “systemic oppression upon a group of people”.

“It’s not just, ‘Oh, I don’t like someone’,” she added.

Responding to the 22-year-old, Chambers said, “This revision would not have been made without your persistence in contacting us about this problem.” The revision to the entry is being drafted and will be added to the dictionary soon, the response read.



Alumna Kennedy Mitchum knew there was more to racism than what appeared in @MerriamWebster's dictionary.

“It’s not just disliking someone because of their race,” she said. Read the dictionary’s full response below. pic.twitter.com/0Yen4TrvuJ — Drake University (@DrakeUniversity) June 9, 2020

Drake University shared the email on their Twitter handle:

A jubilant Mitchum said she hoped this vocabulary change would bring about more productive conversations around race, and “help change the world and how people view things”.