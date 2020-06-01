George Floyd death: Policemen kneel before protestors to apologise; several join protests

Several police forces across the US have reportedly apologised for the police excess and joined in the anti-racism protests (Image: Twitter/ Joy Das)

As protests over George Floyd’s death intensified in the United States, social media was flooded with posts on police brutality.

However, amid all the news of tear gas and baton charge, several reports on certain police squads joining the protestors’ cause also started surfacing.



SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe.

Hundreds gathered on Pacific Ave in #SantaCruz, taking a knee together in memory of George Floyd & bringing attention to police violence against Black people. PhotoCredit @Shmuel_Thaler pic.twitter.com/EmfAfcIZaM



Pictured is @FargoPolice holding hands with protest organizers & a sign ‘We are one race... The HUMAN race.’ Truly powerful. pic.twitter.com/szkwRTmDAg

Apparently cops in Kansas City joined the local protest against police brutality. And my first reaction was to say something smart ass. But this is truly a start. pic.twitter.com/e3sUwaR16h

Oh my God it’s happening in Flint too.

Protesters chanted: “WALK WITH US!!” So the sheriff and his men joined the protest.#GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/igRsMyD5aD — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 31, 2020



Every battle is won by humility, not brute force. The Miami police outclassed every police force in the world by apologising before the angry protesters, before cameras, before the world. The crowds began to cry. Violence stopped. Can our police force not think like this? pic.twitter.com/xQjtIc70Xq

Miami Police just apologised in front of the Protestors for Police Brutality. All violence stopped and people hugged the cops. That’s how you win confidence and hearts pic.twitter.com/YulfYbGb4F

Several police forces lay down their shields and helmets to express their solidarity with those speaking out against rampant racism and against police brutality, while some also knelt before the demonstrators and hung their heads low to extend their apology.

The death of African-American George Floyd, a resident of Minneapolis, on May 25 sparked unrest across the US amid the coronavirus pandemic. Floyd died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck after handcuffing him. Despite Floyd saying: “I can’t breathe”, the policeman did not budge, while the three others standing near him looked on.

The entire act was caught on camera, which led to massive public outrage. All the four officers have been fired, while Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.



