you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

George Floyd death: Policemen kneel before protestors to apologise; several join protests

The death of African-American George Floyd, a resident of Minneapolis, on May 25 sparked unrest across the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Several police forces across the US have reportedly apologised for the police excess and joined in the anti-racism protests (Image: Twitter/ Joy Das)
Several police forces across the US have reportedly apologised for the police excess and joined in the anti-racism protests (Image: Twitter/ Joy Das)

As protests over George Floyd’s death intensified in the United States, social media was flooded with posts on police brutality.

However, amid all the news of tear gas and baton charge, several reports on certain police squads joining the protestors’ cause also started surfacing.

Several police forces lay down their shields and helmets to express their solidarity with those speaking out against rampant racism and against police brutality, while some also knelt before the demonstrators and hung their heads low to extend their apology.







The death of African-American George Floyd, a resident of Minneapolis, on May 25 sparked unrest across the US amid the coronavirus pandemic. Floyd died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck after handcuffing him. Despite Floyd saying: “I can’t breathe”, the policeman did not budge, while the three others standing near him looked on.

The entire act was caught on camera, which led to massive public outrage. All the four officers have been fired, while Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:47 pm

