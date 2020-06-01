App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 07:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

George Floyd case: Over 1,400 arrested in 17 US cities during protests

Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes

PTI

Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

But the arrest has done little to quell protests across the country. Most have been peaceful. But a few have erupted in violence.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

First Published on May 31, 2020 09:11 am

tags #George Floyd #United States

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

Double blow to the Bengal economy

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

