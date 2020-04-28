App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Genoa viaduct rises from tragedy, defying coronavirus curbs

Connecting Italy with France, the old bridge broke apart on August 14, 2018, prompting national outrage.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Workers in face masks laid the final section of a new viaduct in Genoa on Tuesday, as Italy's prime minister paid tribute to the 43 people killed when the road bridge it is replacing collapsed less than two years ago.

While the country's severe coronavirus epidemic has halted most construction projects nationwide, teams building the link across the port city's Polcevera River defied a flood and one case of the disease to finish it on schedule.

Connecting Italy with France, the old bridge broke apart on August 14, 2018, prompting national outrage.

Close

"This cannot be a day of celebration because it derives from a tragedy but the Genoa model sheds a light on the whole of Italy," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told guests at a small ceremony held beneath the new structure.

related news

Much of the public anger was directed at against infrastructure group Atlantia, which operated the old bridge.

Hundreds of workers in a new consortium, comprising inspection and engineering services group RINA, builder Salini Impregilo and shipbuilder Fincantieri, have been working day and night since January 2019 to erect the new structure.

With just the resurfacing left to complete, they hope to reopen the link in less than three months.

"The goal is to open the bridge to traffic in the second half of July... If we are lucky with the weather, we can make it," said Roberto Carpaneto, CEO of RINA Consulting.

One worker - since recovered - had contracted COVID-19, obliging his 23 co-workers to be placed under quarantine.

"But we were able to manage the situation without halting the works thanks to the separation among teams," Carpaneto told Reuters.

Even before the government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 that has decimated the country's economy, all the consortium's workers were also provided with safety protection and had their contacts traced to manage the risk of contagion.

The death toll in Italy associated with the outbreak is close to 27,000 - the second highest in the world - and confirmed close to 200,000.

In the coming weeks, workers will lay concrete and asphalt on the viaduct, set up lighting and build in all the security systems incorporated by its Genoa-born superstar architect, Renzo Piano.

So far some 70,000 cubic metres (2.5 million cubic feet) of concrete have been used in building the bridge, which spans around 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) across the valley.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Italy #World News

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.