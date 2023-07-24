Generative AI opens new avenues for world's first chat survey software: SurveySparrow CEO Shihab Muhammed

The pay-as-you-use model has reduced upfront costs and provided flexibility, he added.

For all those intimidated by forms that need to be filled in online, there’s SurveySparrow. The world’s first chat survey software, says its founder and CEO Shihab Muhammed, captures the conversational nature of surveys to give a highly engaging experience, utilising advanced technologies like big data and AI.

The abysmally low completion rates of traditional form filling in online survey software ignited the idea behind the Omni-channel experience management platform that was launched in 2018.

"The audience connect was instant… SurveySparrow became the perfect choice to capture the conversational nature of surveys, just like sparrows chirping and communicating in a backyard,” Muhammed told PTI. Today, with over 200,000 customers across 149 countries, the "growth trajectory continues”, he said. The client list includes brands such as Meesho, Godrej, Paysafe, Exin, and Grant Thornton.

"We recently launched an AI-generated survey feature and are developing other features that leverage generative AI to enhance the user experience in creating, sharing, collecting, and analysing data,” Muhammed explained. On the infrastructure side, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) has brought benefits such as liberation from managing complex infrastructure, allowing the company to focus on product improvement and customer service, and driving business growth, Muhammed said.

The pay-as-you-use model has reduced upfront costs and provided flexibility, he added.