General Motors will restart China production from February 15

General Motors said on Monday it would restart production in China from February 15 amid the coronavirus epidemic in China.The US automaker would have a staggered start of production across plants with local partners over the next two weeks, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:32 pm