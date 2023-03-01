 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
General Motors cutting hundreds of jobs to reduce costs

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said in a letter to employees on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is "committed to $2 billion in cost savings in the next two years, which we’ll find by reducing corporate expenses, overhead, and complexity in all our products."

General Motors Co is cutting hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs as it looks to cut costs and streamline operations, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The global reductions are in the "low hundreds," the person said.

The cuts were reported earlier by the Detroit News.