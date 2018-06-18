App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

General Electric to cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland

GE had announced plans in December to cut as many as 4,500 jobs in Europe - including 1,400 in Switzerland - as it aims to reduce its global footprint by 30 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

General Electric will cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland at its troubled power generation business, about 200 fewer than its original proposal, the U.S. industrial conglomerate said on Monday.

GE had announced plans in December to cut as many as 4,500 jobs in Europe - including 1,400 in Switzerland - as it aims to reduce its global footprint by 30 percent.

The company has a workforce of about 4,200 in Switzerland. The cuts will affect 920 employees in Baden, 230 in Birr and 50 in Oberentfelden, Swiss labor union Unia said separately.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #General Electric #Switzerland #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.