Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

General Electric confirms blade problem at new Texas power plant

General Electric said in an email to Reuters that the problem was discovered a few weeks ago in a GE HA-class turbine at Exelon's Colorado Bend plant and that it expects "the same issue to impact other HA units."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

General Electric Co said on Thursday that it had discovered a problem with a turbine blade at an electrical power plant in Texas owned by Exelon Corp.

General Electric said in an email to Reuters that the problem was discovered a few weeks ago in a GE HA-class turbine at Exelon's Colorado Bend plant and that it expects "the same issue to impact other HA units."

GE has shipped 51 such units. The email confirmed an analyst report earlier on Thursday that sent GE's stock lower.
