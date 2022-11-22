 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's family members became billionaires during his tenure: Pakistan investigative website

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

The FactFocus website, which describes itself as a "Pakistan-based digital media news organisation working on data-based investigative news stories", shared the alleged wealth statements of Gen Bajwa and his family from 2013 to 2021 on its page.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa (Image: Reuters)

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's family members and relatives became billionaires during his six-year tenure, making assets amounting to Rs 12.7 billion, a Pakistani website has claimed, prompting the government to order a probe on Monday into the "illegal and unwarranted" leak of their tax records.

According to the report regarding the alleged tax records of Gen Bajwa's family, the current market value of the known assets and business of the army chief, both within and outside Pakistan, amounted to Rs 12.7 billion.

The report, released days ahead of Gen Bajwa's scheduled retirement later this month, claimed that the assets of Gen Bajwa's wife, Ayesha Amjad, went from zero in 2016 to Rs 2.2 billion (declared and known) in six years.

It stated the amount did not include residential plots, commercial plots and houses given by the Army to her husband.

The report also alleged that the total worth of the declared assets of Mahnoor Sabir (Gen Bajwa's daughter-in-law) jumped from zero in last week of October 2018 to Rs 1,271 million on November 2, 2018, while the assets of Mahnoor's sister Hamna Naseer went from zero in 2016 to 'billions' by 2017.