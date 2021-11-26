MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to $500 million in funds: CFO

Lotus Technology, part of Group Lotus which is in turn owned jointly by the Chinese automaker and Malaysia’s Etika Automotive, intends to kick off the funding round before Christmas, Alexious Lee said in an interview.

Reuters
November 26, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

Lotus Technology, a new unit of China’s Geely set up to develop the technology to power Lotus sports cars, is planning to raise $400 million to $500 million before the end of this year, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

Lotus Technology, part of Group Lotus which is in turn owned jointly by the Chinese automaker and Malaysia’s Etika Automotive, intends to kick off the funding round before Christmas, Alexious Lee said in an interview.

That will give Lotus Technology a post-money valuation – value of a company after a round of financing from external investors – of $5 billion to $6 billion, Lee added.

Lee said the firm will launch its first product – an electric sports utility vehicle – in the first quarter of next year and aims to have three models within the next five years.

"We have gotten a lot of traction especially from international investors, because wow, this is Lotus," said Lee, adding that the company was looking to sell a 10% to 15% stake.

Close

Related stories

The company will spend more than half the new funds on research, and 30%-40% on marketing with the remainder going to working capital.

Lee said Lotus Technology remained on track for a potential initial public offering as soon as 2023, likely in New York or Hong Kong.

Lotus Cars, the maker of the Lotus Esprit, famously driven by James Bond in 1977’s "The Spy Who Loved Me", positions its vehicles in a segment similar to rival Porsche. It is set to open a new factory in Wuhan, China next year.

"We are an asset light business because we don’t own our own manufacturing. It’s owned by our parent," said Lee.

Premium and luxury car sales are growing in China as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions leave consumers in the world’s biggest car market with more money to spend.

Lotus Tech’s investors include Nio Capital, an investment firm founded by the CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which valued the unit at 15 billion yuan ($2.35 billion) in September.
Reuters
Tags: #Geely #lotus Tech #World News
first published: Nov 26, 2021 03:25 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.