MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Geely and Foxconn team up to build cars for other automakers

Geely launched its first EV-focused platform in September and said would share the architecture with other automakers. It also said this week that it has partnered with Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc to make EVs.

Reuters
January 13, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Taiwan's Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday they will join hands to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

They will each hold 50 percent of a joint venture that will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle (EV) technologies to automakers, the companies said in a statement.

Geely launched its first EV-focused platform in September and said would share the architecture with other automakers. It also said this week that it has partnered with Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc to make EVs.

Foxconn, whose official name is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and is best known as a major supplier to Apple Inc, said in October it aimed to provide components or services to 10 percent of the world's EVs by 2025-2027.

It has agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 with Chinese startup Byton.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Foxconn #Geely #World News
first published: Jan 13, 2021 02:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.