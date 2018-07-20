GDPR: British Airways caught in a tangle after information security expert blasts airline

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as the airlines' social media team asks the passengers to post personal information on Twitter, a public platform, so it could help scrutinise customer service claims. The information being asked for includes passport numbers, full addresses, and other personal info.

Security researcher Mustafa Al-Bassam has accused British Airways of abusing the regulations of

As reported by TechCrunch, after facing public outrage on social media platforms against the illicit practice, the company later suggested people that they can DM their personal info.

Al-Bassam exposed this tactic of British Airways while probing their online check-in, which comprises numerous third-party trackers and doesn't work with ad-blocking turned on. Such practice of misusing or invading the privacy of the passengers is not new for the British institutions it’s an age old practice where they do bizarre, anti-privacy things to fulfil with privacy laws.

He said that devoid of proper consent, this is an abuse of GDPR, the same GDPR that British Airways’ social media team reasons with stating that 'it’s complying with by asking people to post personal information on Twitter.'

After an unsatisfying back-and-forth conversation with various members of the British Airways team about why there was no consent form or opt-out mechanism, Al-Bassam finally submitted an official complaint to the airline, expressing his concerns. He also expressed his plans to submit a more formal GDPR complaint with the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office within 30 days if the company doesn’t rectify the issue with its web check-in procedure and ad-tracking methods.