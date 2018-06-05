App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 04:10 PM IST

‘Game of Thrones Season 8 script ‘self-destruct’ after shooting’

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said the makers are “strict” this time and the artistes receive their lines in a digital format.

PTI

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has said filming of Season 8 of the popular fantasy show is akin to featuring in a Mission: Impossible film as the scripts of the series tend to “self-destruct” after the actors are through with the scenes.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for playing Jamie Lannister in GOT, said being the last instalment, the makers are “strict” this time and the artistes receive their lines in a digital format.

“They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene—and we only have it digitally—and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like ‘Mission: Impossible’. ‘This will self-destruct’,” Coster-Waldau told Elite Daily.

GOT is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the killing of popular characters at frequent intervals. Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season, which will air next year.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 04:10 pm

