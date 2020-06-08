Gaining skills virtually to close the inequality gap

When the word came in early March, Ashley Russell recalled his first reaction as ‘sheer astonishment’. Within a week, Year Up, a non-profit job-training programme in cities across the country, would go entirely online after being held entirely in person.

The promise of Year Up is that an intensive regimen of technical and professional training can be an on-ramp to a middle-class career. “You can change your life,” said Russell, an instructor at Year Up in Chicago.

Trying to translate life-changing experiences to computer screens and video classes is the lockdown-induced experiment now being conducted by Year Up and other programmes designed for disadvantaged Americans.

The future of these programmes is in doubt at a time when they would seem to be needed more than ever. Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the last few months because of the coronavirus pandemic, while the recent unrest over the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed in police custody in Minneapolis, has been intensified by persistent income inequality and the lack of opportunity for many.

Pointing to those issues, Gerald Chertavian, founder and Chief Executive of Year Up, asked, “As we rebuild and recover, will it be in a way that is more economically inclusive — that brings more Americans along?”

Chertavian and the leaders of other programmes, which operate in dozens of American cities, from Seattle to Miami, said they saw opportunity beyond their immediate challenges. The forced march online, they said, has triggered a drastic rethinking across the education-to-employment field and will most likely bring lasting change — and perhaps open the door to significant expansion.

Programme directors spoke of a post-pandemic model, in a year or so, in which half or even three-quarters of instruction and coaching would be done virtually, and the remainder face-to-face.

“The way our kind of workforce development is done has changed permanently,” said Plinio Ayala, Chief Executive of Per Scholas, a skills non-profit based in New York City’s South Bronx.

The long-held view was that hands-on personal attention was necessary to lift up students who have to fill gaps in their education, overcome life obstacles and then make their way in the corporate world.

But Year Up and others say they have found that much more of their training can be done effectively online than they expected. While the attrition rates for students are higher, they are only slightly higher, they said.

The few dozen non-profit, upward-mobility programmes share certain characteristics. They cater mainly to people in their 20s and 30s. They have forged close ties with local employers and focus on skills that are in demand by companies, particularly in technology but also in health care, finance and advanced manufacturing.

The programmes rely on charitable, corporate and some government funding. Some have a national reach, including Year Up, Per Scholas, NPower and Generation, and some are local, like Project Quest in San Antonio and Pursuit in Queens, New York.

But most remain small. Year Up, one of the largest, had 2,900 graduates last year.

Moving a large share of training online would remove barriers to expansion by bringing down costs, requiring less classroom space and reaching more students, programme leaders said.

“It could accelerate the growth and increase the importance of this whole category of programmes,” said Norman Atkins, who is leading a research project on education-to-employment initiatives for America Achieves, a non-profit that advises foundations on education policy.

Year Up, founded two decades ago, is a full-year programme with six months of course training and a six-month apprenticeship at a company.

The programme stands out for the size of the jump in income it has delivered for its graduates, results that have been verified by independent assessments.

Before Year Up, its students’ annual earnings ranged from $9,000 to $15,000, depending on where they lived in the country. The graduates typically land jobs that pay from $35,000 to $55,000, with the national average $42,000. Companies that have consistently hired from Year Up include Accenture, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Bank of America and American Express.

Typically, 75 percent of the graduates are employed within four months. Job placements have slowed this year but by less than 10 percent so far, the programme said.

Year Up conducted some online experiments before, but tentative digital steps became a survival sprint in March. It’s unclear how much coursework will eventually be done remotely, though Chertavian estimated it would be half or more. “And there’s a real opportunity for us to scale up and reach more people,” he said.

For Russell, a veteran Year Up instructor in Chicago, the move to online classes had some ‘train wreck moments’ getting students set up with laptops, internet service and video software. But he teaches a computer-support course, and he said he used the problems encountered by his 40 students as learning opportunities.

When teaching, Russell sometimes found that students’ interest strayed as screen fatigue set in. So he shortened his lecture-and-demonstration sessions to a maximum of 30 minutes, compared with up to two hours before. He also used the interactive features in Zoom’s video software to pepper students with frequent questions to monitor whether his lessons were being absorbed.

With less class time, Russell is assigning his students short projects, which they do in teams of five or six. He conducts virtual ‘office hours’ for one-on-one mentoring. And he holds open sessions, where students can ask him any questions they have.

It has gone surprisingly well, Russell said, but he has misgivings about what is lost without interacting in person, like the informal conversations in hallways and over lunch, often about students’ personal lives and challenges.

“We don’t teach a subject,” he said. “We teach people.”

Marianna Torres, 20, went through the in-person coursework at Year Up last year. The technical training was rigorous and difficult, she said, but there was another side to the programme focused on ‘soft skills’. That curriculum included speaking in public, networking, working in teams, even how to sit and dress. She was taught to wear neutral colours, avoid patterns, skirts no shorter than 1 inch above the knee, and heels no higher than 2 inches.

“It was strict but also very supportive,” said Torres, who in January began a six-month internship in digital marketing at Salesforce in Chicago. “They’re trying to build you into the best professional person you can be.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company